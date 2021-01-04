Local News WFIN Top Story 

New Ohio Senate President Has COVID, Sworn In At Home

WFIN

The newly elected president of the Ohio Senate was sworn into office from his home after contracting COVID-19 over the holidays.

His spokesperson says Senate President Matt Huffman (below) experienced mild symptoms before the New Year and is doing well.

Huffman, a Republican from Lima, joins a list of more than a dozen Ohio lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus.

State Representative Jon Cross (R-Kenton) is one of the lawmakers who has had COVID. Click here for more on that.

Huffman was chosen to succeed former Senate President Larry Obhof for the 134th General Assembly following a session filled with pandemic-related hurdles, a federal bribery scheme and infighting within the majority party.

 