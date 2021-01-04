New Ohio Senate President Has COVID, Sworn In At Home

The newly elected president of the Ohio Senate was sworn into office from his home after contracting COVID-19 over the holidays.

His spokesperson says Senate President Matt Huffman (below) experienced mild symptoms before the New Year and is doing well.

Huffman, a Republican from Lima, joins a list of more than a dozen Ohio lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus.

State Representative Jon Cross (R-Kenton) is one of the lawmakers who has had COVID. Click here for more on that.

Huffman was chosen to succeed former Senate President Larry Obhof for the 134th General Assembly following a session filled with pandemic-related hurdles, a federal bribery scheme and infighting within the majority party.