New Police Officer Sworn In

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Please allow me to introduce Officer Trent Shoemaker, the newest member of the Tiffin Police Department and our community. Officer Shoemaker brings with him extensive law enforcement experience gained from serving at the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the Findlay Police Department, as well as his military law enforcement career. Officer Shoemaker brings that seasoned expertise to our team, further enriching our force with valuable knowledge and skills.

Holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Tiffin University, Officer Shoemaker is well-prepared to tackle the challenges ahead. As previously noted, he proudly served in the United States Air Force, completing two deployments to the Middle East and earning an honorable discharge.

Tonight, Tiffin Mayor Lee Wilkinson officiated Officer Shoemaker’s oath of office, with his family proudly present. His wife, Rachel, had the honor of pinning his badge, officially recognizing Officer Shoemaker as a Tiffin Police Officer.

We extend a warm welcome to Officer Shoemaker, confident that his presence will strengthen our team and uphold the vision and mission of the Tiffin Police Department. Welcome aboard, Officer Shoemaker. I have no doubt that your contributions will be invaluable to the city of Tiffin.

Chief David Pauly