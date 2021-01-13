Local News WFIN Top Story 

New Portal Allows People To Report Unemployment Fraud

WFIN

A new online portal lets Ohioans report cases of unemployment fraud.

State officials say the portal allows people who believe their identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim to file a complaint directly on the site.

Officials say some people may not realize they’re victims until 1099 tax forms are mailed out at the end of this month.

Click here to be connected to the portal.

 