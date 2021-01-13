New Portal Allows People To Report Unemployment Fraud
A new online portal lets Ohioans report cases of unemployment fraud.
State officials say the portal allows people who believe their identity was stolen and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim to file a complaint directly on the site.
Officials say some people may not realize they’re victims until 1099 tax forms are mailed out at the end of this month.
Click here to be connected to the portal.
NEWS RELEASE: ODJFS Issues a Record Amount of 1099 Tax Forms,
Online Fraud Form and Guidance Available for ID Theft Victims with
Unemployment Claims
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/grA8ExMZID pic.twitter.com/occSibdQ5Z
— OhioJFS (@OhioJFS) January 13, 2021