New Program Will Train City Mission Residents For Healthcare Careers

A new program will offer residents of The City Mission of Findlay the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials to gain entry-level employment at local healthcare facilities to fill vacant Environmental Services and Nutritional Services positions.

The program is a collaboration between ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, Northwest State Community College, The City Mission, OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County, and the Fostoria Learning Center.

Students will complete 24 hours of curriculum in an industry-recognized Certified Health Care Environmental Services Technician (CHEST) program, a 16-hour SERV Safe program and a 10-hour OSHA certification course to qualify them for employment at an area healthcare facility and for funding through OhioMeansJobs.

In total, the course will be 50 hours of comprehensive training. All three courses will take place at the Fostoria Learning Center.

The primary focus will be to train City Mission residents who are seeking entry level careers in healthcare.

“The City Mission is excited to be on this journey with such amazing partners,” says Kathryn Bausman, executive director, City Mission. “This is the third class in our Workforce Development Program, each one has been different and has allowed us to offer a variety of opportunities to our guests.”

She says the workforce pathway programming continues to have a positive effect on their residents, the local community, and economy.

As a result of the workforce programming, 11 of 13 participants in welding and manufacturing training programs are now employed.

This new Healthcare Services Program will feature five participants.