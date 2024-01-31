New Push To Enforce Death Penalty In Ohio

There’s a new push to enforce the death penalty in Ohio.

Officials in favor of the enforcement say as long as the death penalty is an eligible punishment under Ohio law it should be enforced.

State Representatives have filed a new bill to enforce existing law.

They note this shouldn’t change how often a jury decides to impose the death penalty but when they do the state should follow through with carrying out capital punishment as a way to give justice to victims’ families.

Officials say one of the ways capital punishment could be carried out is through the use of nitrogen gas.

Alabama recently became the first state to carry out an execution in that way.