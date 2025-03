(From the Ohio Department of Transportation)

We are excited to announce that the Wyandot U.S. 23 reimagined rest areas are now OPEN!

These brand-new facilities provide an enhanced experience for all visitors, featuring universal changing stations, vending machines, covered picnic areas, paved walking paths, and expanded truck parking.

As you’re traveling Ohio, The Heart of it All, remember to check out our rest area map to better plan your visit:

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/traveling/rest-areas