New Roundabout Opens On South Side Of Findlay

The new roundabout near U.S. 68 and State Route 15 on the south end of Findlay is finished. (see more pics below)

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the roundabout opened to traffic at around 4 o’clock Monday afternoon.

Construction began on August 19.

ODOT’s Cheri Newton explains to WFIN how the project came about.

The roundabout project accomplished the following:

-Removed the current U.S. 68 exit ramp from State Route 15 eastbound.

-Connected Township Road 80 to the ramp to provide access to U.S. 68.

-Constructed a new U.S. 68 exit ramp from State Route 15 eastbound.

-Constructed a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 68, the new U.S. 68 exit ramp, and the eastbound State Route 15 entrance ramp.

ODOT said the project was needed because Township Roads 49 and 77, which provided access to U.S. 68, are being removed as part of the Eagle Creek Floodwater Storage Basin project, one of the projects included in the Flood-Risk Reduction Program currently underway by Hancock County and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District.