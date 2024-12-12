New Scholarship Fund Established At Community Foundation

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

A new scholarship fund was recently established at the Foundation to support a high school graduate, with a preference for Van Buren High School, pursuing agriculture or an agriculture-related field.

The Frank Farms Educational Trust Scholarship was established in memory of Merle Franks by his grandchildren Angela Middleton and Dustin Drerup. Merle Franks was born on the family farm in Van Buren. He was a third-generation farmer whose farm is still run by the family today.

To learn more or donate to the newly established fund visit: https://www.community-foundation.com/…/franks-farm…