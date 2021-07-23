New Senior Housing Facility Opens In Findlay

A new living facility for seniors recently opened in Findlay.

The Village at Eastern Woods is located at 15105 Birchaven Lane.

The new senior living facility is for individuals 55 years of age and older.

The affordable housing complex is right down the street from Birchaven Village retirement community and offers a convenient location next to top quality healthcare facilities.

Blanchard Valley Health System says benefits of the facility include a close proximity to physical therapy pools, Bridge Home Health services, Eastern Woods Family Practice, The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, Eastern Woods Outpatient Center and more.