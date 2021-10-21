New Standard Ohio License Plate Design Revealed
Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled Ohio’s new standard license plate on Thursday morning.
The new plate will be available to drivers starting December 29th.
Ohio last updated its standard license plate design in 2013.
— Ohio Bureau Motor of Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 21, 2021