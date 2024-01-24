New Supplier For Electric Aggregation Program

(From the City of Findlay)

Findlay officials are pleased to announce that they have selected Energy Harbor for the next term of the City’s electric aggregation program. Energy Harbor recently won a competitive proposal process and was chosen by the City because the company provided the best overall value for the program. The City has set a fixed rate of 6.44 cents/kWh for a 2-year term starting with March 2024 meter reads. Residents and small businesses should look for a mailer to arrive around January 22, concerning the new electric aggregation program offer from Energy Harbor.

The mailer will explain the offer the City negotiated and the means to opt-out should a customer not want to participate in the program. Residents will have 21 days to return an opt-out card to Energy Harbor if they decide not to participate.

The new rate will allow residents to predict their costs and will protect them from rising rates over the next two years. As before, the program will have no early termination fee.

The default supply rate from the local utility has risen sharply and will continue to be elevated until the summer. Again, the rate offered through the City’s program provides a valuable alternative for residents to consider as they seek to manage their electric bills.

We remind you that the aggregation program is simply another option for you to consider, and it is important that you make yourself aware of the other options available to you, specifically:

• The Public Utility Commission of Ohio provides a list of other publicly available offers on their website, www.energychoice.ohio.gov.

• The utility’s default supply, also known as your Price to Compare, this is a variable rate option.

Eric Burns, Director of Aggregation for Independent Energy Consultants, added that residents who have already chosen a supplier on their own can still join the program and get the same rate, terms, and conditions as their neighbors if they wish. These residents will have to contact Energy Harbor to join the program, and they should review their current supply contracts to make sure there are no early termination fees.

The City is pleased to have made this program. Any residents with questions about their letter or status in the aggregation program should contact Energy Harbor at 866-636-3749.