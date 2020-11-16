New Tax Administrator For City Of Findlay

Cory Duran has been named by Mayor Christina Muryn to serve as the city’s next Tax Administrator.

Duran will be replacing Andrew Thomas, who has been with the city since the early 90s and will be retiring effective January 9th.

Duran is a 2008 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelors in Business Administration and a minor in Finance.

He most recently worked with the Ohio Casino Control Commission as an External Auditor Supervisor.

His prior experience also includes work with the Ohio Department of Taxation.

“Cory is going to be a fantastic addition to our team,” said Mayor Muryn.

“His background with the state has equipped him well. I am confident that with his background, analytically focused mind, and process driven approach he is going to ensure a smooth transition while growing the level of service of the City of Findlay Income Tax Department.”

Andrew Thomas added, “Cory is exceptionally well suited for this position. I look with admiration on what he is going to be able to accomplish for the City.”

The City of Findlay Income Tax Department processes the municipal and village taxes for Findlay, Arlington, Mount Cory, Vanlue, Carey, and Mount Blanchard.