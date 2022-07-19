New Tiffin Mayor Named

The City of Tiffin has its first female mayor.

Tiffin City Council voted 4-1 to make 3rd ward councilmember Dawn Iannantuono the next mayor for the city of 18,000 in Seneca County.

“I am humbled, honored and excited to sit before you as the next Mayor of the City of Tiffin,” Iannantuono said.

“I look forward to working with all of you to move our community forward.”

A swearing-in ceremony will be held Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 in Council Chambers at Tiffin City Hall, 51 E. Market St.

Former Mayor Aaron Montz resigned to take a new role as president of the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

Members voted last week for at-large councilmember Zack Perkins to become the next mayor.

He resigned from council the following day and announced he would not accept the mayoral nomination.

Prior to being on City Council, Iannantuono was a small business owner and had served on the Tiffin City School Board for 18 years and on the Vanguard-Sentinel School Board for three.

She will fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Montz, which ends December 31, 2023.