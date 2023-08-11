New UF Students Complete Arch Ceremony

New students at the University of Findlay completed the university’s most sacred tradition; the Arch Ceremony.

More than 600 students walked through the Griffith Memorial Arch towards Old Main.

Legend has it they won’t graduate unless they don’t walk through the arch again until commencement.

This year UF is celebrating 100 years of their Arch Ceremony tradition.

