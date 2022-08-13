New UF Students Participate In Arch Ceremony

Hundreds of new University of Findlay students completed the traditional Arch Ceremony as they embark on their journey at UF.

Legend has it that if they walk back through the Arch before commencement they won’t graduate.

Move-in day at the University of Findlay was held on Thursday.

New students, along with the help of family, faculty, staff, returning students and other volunteers, made the move into their campus housing.

UF says it will have 1,386 students living on campus during this academic year, which is a record.

There will be 712 first-time freshman.

On Friday, University of Findlay President Dr. Katherine Fell formally welcomed students to campus.

Following Dr. Fell’s welcome, new students participated in one of UF’s oldest traditions of marching through the Arch toward Old Main.

According to tradition, they can’t walk back through it until commencement or they won’t graduate.