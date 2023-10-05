New VA Clinic Coming To Findlay

(From the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System)

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has announced the location of a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) at 1720 E. Melrose Ave., Findlay, OH 45840.

The nearly 7,000 square foot clinic will serve Veterans in Hancock and surrounding counties in Ohio and will provide primary care, mental health, and blood draw services to more than 9,000 eligible veterans.

“The new Findlay VA clinic will be the 4th community-based clinic we’ve opened in the last 3 years,” said VAAAHS executive director Dr. Ginny Creasman.

“The new location’s proximity to I-75 will greatly reduce drive times for Veterans who were traveling more than an hour in some instances to our Toledo VA clinic. We’re now better able to meet the needs of our Veterans who live near Findlay by bringing the health care they’ve earned right into their neighborhood.”

The clinic will open in early summer 2024, once the $2M in renovations are complete. VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System chose the site based on many factors including a demon­strated need to serve more veterans in the Hancock County area.