New Veterans Memorial Dedicated In Van Buren

A big crowd was on hand in Van Buren as the new Veterans Memorial was unveiled on Veterans Day on Thursday.

The memorial, located at the Village Square, is an Eagle Scout project created by Jacob Deiter, a senior at Van Buren High School.

During the dedication, Mayor Ed May surprised Jacob by declaring Thursday, November 11th Jacob Deiter Eagle Scout Day in Van Buren.

Jacob says his dad, uncle and grandfather are all Veterans.

“I have a family full of Veterans and I really appreciate their service and everything they do for us to keep us free,” Jacob said.

State Rep. Jon Cross presented Jacob with a special proclamation from the Ohio House of Representatives and said a flag that flies at the Ohio Statehouse will be presented to Jacob in honor of his efforts in creating the memorial.

Congressman Bob Latta also attended the dedication and thanked Jacob for his efforts.