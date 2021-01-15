New Website Lists COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations

Ohio has launched a new website that lists locations where people can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The website went live on Friday morning and was showing nearly 750 locations.

People can click here to check out the database and locate their nearest vaccine provider.

The website also lists when people are eligible to get their shots.

There are currently 100,000 vaccines available for the 400,000 people who will be eligible in Phase 1B when it begins January 19th.

“While we understand many are eager to receive the vaccine, patience will be necessary while demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply,” said Hancock Public Health.

Hancock Public Health says it is planning several vaccination clinics for the following weeks working in conjunction with Blanchard Valley Hospital and 50 North.

The vaccine will be administered by appointment only.

Hancock County health officials say they have had more than 1,400 people pre-register in the 80 and older age group.

However, for the first week of Phase 1B, the county will only be receiving 500 doses of the vaccine.