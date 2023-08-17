New Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is introducing its new K9 Unit, Deputy Melvin Yoder and K9 Christo.
“Christo is from Berlin, Germany and started his career as a police K9 in 2018,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
“He and Deputy Yoder, served with a neighboring agency where they trained with the Wyandot County K9 Teams weekly. They recently transferred to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.”
The sheriff’s office said Christo is a dual-purpose K9 trained in narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, handler protection, tracking, and evidence/article searches.
“Deputy Yoder and Christo are excited to serve the citizens of Wyandot County and look forward to meeting everyone at future events!”
Earlier in August, K9 Ace retired.