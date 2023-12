People are invited to kick off 2024 with a New Year’s First Day Hike at Van Buren State Park.

The hike will go from 9 to 10 a.m. along the Yellow Trail on Monday, January 1st.

Hikers will meet at the Horse Camp parking lot located off Township Road 218.

The hike is weather dependent and hikers are reminded to dress for the weather.

Contact the Nature Center for more information at 419-836-9117.