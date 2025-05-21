Newly-Installed Outdoor Warning Sirens To Be Tested

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The City maintains 16 outdoor warning sirens strategically located throughout the community. These sirens are intended to provide an audio alert for individuals who are outdoors and may not have immediate access to other forms of notification such as television, radio, or cell phones.

Recently, the City completed Phase 1 of a two-phase siren replacement project, replacing 8 of the 16 sirens with new upgraded systems. The remaining 8 sirens are fully operational and scheduled for replacement in the future.

Following the installation, 5 of the 8 newly installed sirens inadvertently activated without cause last month. In response, the City’s internal team, along with the contractors responsible for the installation, conducted a thorough evaluation of the equipment and repairs are now completed.

We will be testing the 8 newly installed sirens on Wednesday, May 28th at 10:00 AM to make sure the sirens are running properly.

Please see the below list of sirens to be tested:

Siren 1 Blanchard Brookside Dr.

Siren 2 Tiffin Ave FFD # 3

Siren 3 N. Main St. FFD 2

Siren 4 CR 99 Forest Trail

Siren 6 Western Ave Joy Ave

Siren 8 CR 140 SR 12

Siren 9 Bright Rd Bio Life

Siren 16 Longmeadow Ln