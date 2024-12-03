Next ‘Funday Sunday’ At Mazza Museum To Include Visit From Santa

(From the University of Findlay)

Area residents of all ages are invited December 8 to join in hands-on fun and exploration at the next “Funday Sunday” program at University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum. The program, which is free and open to the public, features a theme of “Arctic Adventures.”

Guests will enjoy more than 20 activities, interactive games, face painting, planetarium shows, STEAM projects, and a visit from Santa Claus.

“If you’re captivated by all things arctic but prefer to stay warm, this Funday Sunday is perfect for you,” said Amanda Davidson-Johnston, education manager at the Mazza Museum.

The family-friendly learning extravaganza encourages artistic expression, enhances literacy, and develops critical thinking skills.

Registration is required and can be completed on the Mazza Museum’s website.

Funday Sundays take place monthly at the Mazza Museum, November through April, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The themes for Funday Sundays in 2025 are:

January 5: Lego

February 2: Game on!

March 2: Accelerate!

April 6: Farmyard Fables

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page online at www.mazzamuseum.org/events/. For specific questions regarding Funday Sunday, please contact Amanda Davidson-Johnston, Mazza Museum education manager, at 419-434-4777 or [email protected].