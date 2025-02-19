NHL Game To Be Played At Ohio Stadium

(ONN) – Preparations continue as the National Hockey League will be on the Ohio State campus on March 1 for the Columbus Blue Jackets – Detroit Red Wings matchup at Ohio Stadium.

The NHL is prepping The Shoe for some hockey the base floor going in with a 53 foot trailer that features the world’s largest refrigeration unit.

Why so big? Well, it’s how they ensure that the sheet of ice will be of NHL quality come game night, said Mike Craig of the NHL Stadium Series.