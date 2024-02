(ONN) – Ohio Stadium in Columbus opened in 1922, and more than 100 years later, a “first” is coming to the home of the Buckeyes.

Outdoor hockey is coming to Columbus.

The NHL has announced that Ohio Stadium will host a Stadium Series game in 2025.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will face off against the Detroit Red Wings.

This will be the first-ever outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the first hockey game ever to be played at the Shoe.