Ninth Hancock County Resident Dies Of COVID-19

Hancock County has now had nine residents die from the coronavirus.

The ninth death was revealed in the latest COVID-19 data released on Friday by Hancock Public Health.

Health officials say, as of Friday, there have been 650 total cases of the virus in the county and nine deaths.

39 of the cases are active which means the patient is currently under quarantine or isolation.

Hancock Public Health says 55 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday, four people were currently hospitalized.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is at level 3, or the red level.