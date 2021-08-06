No Cause Of Death Yet For Man Found Dead In Findlay House

The Findlay Police Department says a coroner could not determine a cause of death for a man found dead inside a Findlay house on Thursday.

Police responded to 614 South Blanchard Street at 12:24 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call about a deceased male.

Police described the man’s death as “suspicious.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to help process the scene.

The 56-year-old’s body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police say the initial findings of the autopsy did not reveal a cause of death, and further investigation will be dependent upon toxicology results.

Police said the man’s name will be released once his next of kin are notified.