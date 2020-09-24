No Change For Area Counties On COVID Alert Map

Hancock and Putnam County stayed at their previous levels on the latest COVID-19 alert map that was released on Thursday.

Hancock County remained at level 2, or the orange level, while Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Five other counties are newly-red compared to last week; Ashland, Delaware, Pike, Scioto and Stark.

According to state data, Putnam County has had 579 cases and 23 deaths as of Thursday

Hancock Public Health was reporting 682 total cases and 10 deaths from the virus as of Wednesday.

Health officials say statewide there have been 147,744 total cases and 4,715 deaths.

Health officials continue to urge people to wear a mask, wash their hands and follow social distancing guidelines.