No Daycare Announcement Yet From The Governor

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not make a much-anticipated announcement Monday as to when the majority of the state’s daycares would reopen.

During his daily coronavirus briefing, the governor said that a working group is still discussing the safety measures necessary to reopen daycares in a way that would keep children, their caretakers and their families safe.

DeWine said that he did not want to announce a reopening date until the parameters are set, but promised that it would come soon.

The governor said that “it is too important” a decision to be made without the “best, science-based” information available.

Retail is being allowed to reopen on Tuesday, with safety protocols in place and capacities limited to 50 percent of fire code.

On Friday bars and restaurants are allowed to have outdoor dining and on the 21st indoor dining.