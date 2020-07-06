No Fans Will Be Allowed At Memorial Tournament

It turns out that the Memorial Tournament will not be among the first professional sports events to allow fans in attendance.

The PGA and the Memorial Tournament announced on Monday that the 45th edition of the tournament that will be played July 14th through the 19th at Muirfield Village Golf Club outside of Columbus will be held without fans on site.

Officials say the decision to cancel the plan to have limited spectators was made due to the rapidly changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we embraced the opportunity to be the first PGA TOUR event to welcome the return of on-site fans and be a part of our nations collective reemergence from the COVID-19 crisis we recognize the current increase in positive COVID-19 cases across the country and our ultimate responsibility,” said Dan Sullivan, the tournament’s executive director.

“The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and the PGA TOUR have made the right decision in not allowing spectators to attend this year,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“I know it was a difficult decision to make, but the organizers of the Memorial Tournament have put the health and safety of players and fans first.”

The Marathon Classic, which was moved back to August 3-9 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, previously announced plans to allow some fans to attend.