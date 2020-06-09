No Independence Day Parade In Findlay This Year

Findlay’s Independence Day Parade has been canceled.

Officials said the parade was canceled in accordance with the continued state ban on parades, festivals and carnivals.

“We are obviously disappointed that we cannot celebrate with a parade this year,” said Bob Driftmeyer, who typically coordinates the parade.

“It is something that we all look forward to. As a veteran and an American, I would remind everyone that there is much more to this holiday than fireworks and parades. It is about remembering our heritage, the sacrifice made by so many, and the uniqueness of our great republic.”

Driftmeyer added, “these may be challenging times, but I would encourage everyone to, instead of being disappointed, find a new way to celebrate. Too often, because of the activities of the 4th, we lose sight of what we are truly celebrating.”