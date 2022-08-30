No School Friday For Findlay City Schools Students

There will be no school for students in Findlay City Schools on Friday, September 2nd as that day will be an in-service day.

The school district is also reminding parents and students that there will no school for students on Monday, September 5th in observance of Labor Day.

October 25th will also be a staff in-service day and there will be no school.

Among the 2022-23 school calendar highlights, fall break will be November 21-25 with students returning on Monday, November 28.

Click here to see the full calendar for this school year.