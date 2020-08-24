No Tailgating Before Browns Games This Season

Cleveland Browns fans won’t be allowed to tailgate at the Muni Lot this season.

Mayor Frank Jackson updated the city’s civil emergency related to the pandemic prohibiting use of the area.

Cleveland will also not be issuing permits for block parties or tailgating events until the order expires.

“Public and private gatherings of greater than 10 people occurring outside of a single household or living unit, including but not limited to block/street parties and tailgating events are prohibited,” the mayor’s order states.

The Browns are scheduled to open their season September 13th at the Baltimore Ravens.

Their first home game will be the following Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

