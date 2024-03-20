No Weather Siren Testing In Findlay Wednesday

The City of Findlay did not test its outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday morning, March 20th at 9:50 a.m. as part of the Statewide Tornado Drill.

The city says it has some scheduled maintenance and repairs of its equipment that prevented them from participating in the statewide testing on Wednesday during Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“We will be conducting our own citywide testing of this outdoor warning equipment in the near future, which will be communicated to the community in a timely manner.”

March 17-23, 2024, is Severe Weather Awareness Week is Ohio and all Ohioans are encouraged to prepare themselves for spring and summer weather hazards, including thunder, lightning, tornadoes, and floods.