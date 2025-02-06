Nominees Sought For 2025 UF Alumni Awards

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay has a rich history of successful alumni making positive impacts on the University, Oiler students, the community, and society as a whole. The Wolfe Center for Alumni, Parents and Friends is now accepting applications for the 2025 Alumni Awards.

“We welcome nominations so that we may recognize and thank these outstanding individuals for their accomplishments,” said Samuel Yates ’16, president of the Alumni Board of Governors.

Nominations will be reviewed by the Recognition Committee of the Alumni Association Board of Governors.

Awards in four categories are presented annually during the University’s homecoming celebration:

Distinguished Alumni Award – presented to UF alumni who have exhibited the highest standards of individual achievement in professional or personal endeavors, who have demonstrated loyalty and support to UF, and contributed to the advancement of all humanity. Nominees must have graduated more than 10 years ago.

Old Main Award – presented to UF alumni who have demonstrated distinctive achievements in a career, civic involvement, or service to the University and are younger than 36.

Gold Medallion Award – presented posthumously to alumni who had superb records of distinguished career accomplishments and made outstanding contributions to their profession, the University, or their community but were not recognized by UF prior to their death.

Arch Award – presented to a member of the Findlay community who has demonstrated loyalty and support to the University with at least 15 years of service, but does not hold a degree from UF.

Nomination forms can be found here and must be submitted by April 1, 2025, or call the Wolfe Center for Alumni, Parents and Friends at 419-434-4008.