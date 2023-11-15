Nonprofit Organization Holding Gift Card Drive

(From Welcome to a New Life)

Welcome to a New Life, a nonprofit organization mentoring adults involved in the Hancock County criminal justice system, is once again holding a gift card drive as their 2023 Giving Tuesday project. The gift card drive will take place through November 30th. The organization is seeking donations of gift cards to restaurants and coffee shops. Other gift cards (Walmart, Meijer, Dollar General, cab vouchers, gas cards, etc.) will also be accepted and will be used to assist mentees with unexpected expenses needed to improve their lives.

The mission of Welcome to a New Life relies on volunteer mentors to meet regularly with adults involved in the Hancock County criminal justice system, helping them to establish goals, develop healthy relationships, and improve their lives by making better choices. Often, these meetings occur in local small businesses like restaurants, cafes and other businesses providing services.

By hosting a Giving Tuesday Gift Card Drive, Welcome to a New Life believes that we are not only supporting the work of our volunteer mentors and their mentees, but also our Hancock County businesses. By purchasing a gift card and donating it to Welcome to a New Life, the restaurants and businesses win, our organization wins, and the mentors and mentees win.

Those who wish to donate can simply purchase a gift card from a local restaurant and mail it to Welcome to a New Life at PMB #105, 2447 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, Ohio, 45840. Welcome to a New Life will be hosting an open house on November 28th from 8am – 5pm for those who wish to drop off their donations in person, meet WNL board members and staff, and learn more about the organization. The WNL office is located at 1219 W. Main Cross St. Suite 201, Findly, OH 45840.

If you would like to provide an online contribution toward the purchase of gift cards, visit https://www.welcometoanewlife.org/givingtuesday.

For more information visit welcometoanewlife.org or contact Carla Benjamin, executive director, at 419-455-6082 or [email protected].