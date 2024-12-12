‘North Pole Express’ Again On Ohio Holiday Lights Trail

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation’s North Pole Express is a holiday tradition for many and this year it is once again part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail.

This is the fourth year that the North Pole Express will be a featured display on the Holiday Lights Trail.

Jim Gabriel, Vice President of the NWORRP, considers their North Pole Express Findlay’s premier holiday light display.

The North Pole Express runs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 29.

It’s closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Learn more about Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation by clicking here.

They are located at 12505 County Road 99 in Findlay.