Northwest Ohio Mail Changes Coming In Time For Election

Congressman Bob Latta says the United States Postal Service has agreed to send all mail from northwest Ohio through the processing facility in Cleveland instead of the “error-prone” Metroplex sorting facility in Pontiac, Michigan.

The change will take place from September 16th through November 14th.

“While Im hopeful that this will also improve the reliability and timeliness of all of my constituents’ mail for the next few months, I would like to see this change be made permanent,” Latta said.

The congressman says getting the mail on time has been a problem in parts of the 5th Congressional District for years, not because of local post offices or letter carriers, but because of an operational problem.

He has said that at least 1,000 absentee ballots processed through the Pontiac facility were lost or delayed during the 2016 election, and that his office was contacted by several people who reported problems with the mail in the 2018 election and this year’s primary election.