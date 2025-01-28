Northwest Ohio Native Monitors Radar Aboard Destroyer

(From the Navy Office of Community Outreach)

U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere.

Chief Operations Specialist Bonnie Lucero, from McCutchenville, Ohio, tracks surface radar contacts as the surface warfare coordinator in the combat information center of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2025.

Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)