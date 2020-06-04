Number Of New Jobless Claims Still High, But Dropping

Tens of thousands more jobless claims were filed in Ohio last week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says more than 34,000 people put in claims statewide last week, a drop of about 8,000 from the week before.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March nearly 1.3 million Ohioans have applied for unemployment, which is more than the combined total of the three previous years.

The state has given out more than $3.5 billion to Ohioans who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Click here for the ODJFS website.