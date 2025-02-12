Nurses Recognized For Making A Special Difference In Patients’ Lives

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Please join us in congratulating our January team DAISY Award recipients: Adam Neinberg, Kelley Van Atta, Emily Shumaker, and Gabi Searfoss!

These #TeamBVHS associates did a wonderful job supporting a young patient and her mother during a post-tonsillectomy emergency.

These team members in the emergency department (ED) showed incredible patience. They took the time to comfort the frightened child and explain every step of her care to her and her mother.

In the surgery holding area, the team worked seamlessly to prepare her for surgery, ensuring the child and her mother felt reassured and supported during a stressful time. After the procedure, the recovery team provided compassionate care, listening to the mother’s concerns and making the little girl feel like she was the center of attention.

The thoughtful and professional care from these nurses transformed a difficult day into a story of kindness and connection.

Pictured are Sara Jones, emergency services clinical manager, BJ Pasztor, chief operating officer of acute care services & chief nursing officer, Adam Nienberg, RN, emergency services, Kelley Van Atta, CNP, operating room, Emily Shumaker, RN, same day surgery and post anesthesia unit (SDS/PACU) RN, Gabi Searfoss, RN, SDS/PACU, Trevor Schmiedebusch, director perioperative services, and Natalie Phoenix, director of emergency services.