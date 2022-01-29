NWS: Big Winter Storm Possible

The National Weather Service says a significant winter storm could impact the area in the middle of next week.

Forecasters on Saturday said, while there is a lot of uncertainty with the storm track, people should stay weather aware.

The NWS says forecast models are indicating the potential for a long-duration winter storm to impact the region from Tuesday night through Friday morning.

Forecasters say what track the storm ultimately takes will make a big difference in precipitation types and amounts and over what areas.

The warmer side of the track could get heavy rainfall and flooding, while the colder side could get heavy snow or a mix and some freezing rain.

As for Sunday’s weather for the Findlay area, forecasters say to expect cloudy skies to gradually become partly sunny and a high of 28.

Down to around 12 Sunday night and then sunny skies and a high of 30 for Monday.