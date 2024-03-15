NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado In Hancock County

The National Weather Service has confirmed the details of the tornado that touched down in southwest Hancock County on Thursday night.

The tornado damaged several homes and farm buildings and tossed some grain silos along Township Road 29.

The NWS says the tornado had an EF-1 rating with peak winds of 100 miles per hour and had a max width of 100 yards.

The tornado was on the ground for 3.3 miles from 7:30 to 7:36 p.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries from the tornado.

In the video below, Rick Marshall describes what it was like when the tornado rumbled over his property and nearly destroyed his barn.