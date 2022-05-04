NWS Confirms Tornado Just Southwest Of Findlay

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down a little southwest of Findlay as severe storms blew through Hancock County on Tuesday.

The NWS survey team has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado with winds of 80 miles per hour touched down about a half-mile south of Rawson.

The tornado traveled in a northeast direction between County Road 313 and Interstate-75.

The tornado was on the ground for about seven miles before lifting just west of the Findlay Airport.

The NWS says a barn metal roof was ripped off and wood beams were snapped and driven into the ground.

Additionally, a residential barn was destroyed, several power poles were snapped and blown down, and several trees came down.

The picture with this story is from County Road 12, a little south of County Road 313.

Findlay and Hancock County, as well as other areas, were under Tornado Warnings on Tuesday as a strong line of storms went through the area.

The storm also sent a tree crashing into a Findlay home. Get more on that by clicking here.