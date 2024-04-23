NWS Introduces Expanded Heat Index System ‘HeatRisk’

(ONN) – A hot summer could be on the way in Ohio and a new heat index system will help alert citizens to potential danger.

A new color-coded heat warning system relies on magenta to alert Americans to the most dangerous conditions they may see this summer.

The National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention presented a new online heat risk system that combines meteorological and medical risk factors with a seven-day forecast that’s simplified and color-coded.

The Farmers Almanac predicts an early summer this year with some of the hottest temperatures in recorded history.