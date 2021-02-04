NWS Raises Flood Stages For Blanchard River

The National Weather Service has adjusted the flood stages on the Blanchard River in Findlay.

“Over the last few months, the City of Findlay has been working with the National Weather Service to evaluate and modify the current flood stages,” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

“These changes show the direct benefit of the flood mitigation efforts such as significant flood prone properties removal and benching in the area of Swale Park. These efforts have decreased the impact of flood events on property and roadways. This is just the beginning as we continue to see successful mitigation efforts in Findlay and the region as a whole.”

Effective March 1st, Minor flood stage will be raised from 11 feet to 12 feet.

Moderate flood stage will be raised from 12.0 feet to 13.5 feet.

And Major flood stage will be raised from 13.5 feet to 14.5 feet.

The National Weather Service says it’s necessary for them and local floodplain officials to periodically evaluate changes in the watershed that can impact river flood warning services.

The raising of the flood stages reflect the positive effects mitigation efforts are having on the Blanchard River watershed.

If more changes are made to reduce flood impacts in the region, then further reviews will be taken to adjust flood stages.

In December, a second installment of funding was approved for construction of the Eagle Creek Floodwater Storage Basin project just south of Findlay, which will further mitigate flooding in the area. Read about that by clicking here.