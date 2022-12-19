NWS: Significant Winter Storm To Arrive Later In Week

The National Weather Service said on Monday afternoon that a significant winter storm will impact the area later in the week.

Forecasters say the winter system will bring extreme cold, strong winds and some snow to the region Friday into Saturday.

There’s high confidence in strong winds around 50 miles per hour and sub-zero wind chills.

The NWS said on Monday that it remained unclear how much snowfall the storm will produce.

People are advised to start making preparations now and to consider adjusting travel plans.