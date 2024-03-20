O-G’s Colin White Is Ohio Mr. Basketball For 2024

(From the Ohio High School Athletic Association)

Senior Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf High School was named 2024 Ohio Mr. Basketball on Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

White has helped lead the Titans to the OHSAA state tournament all four years of his high school career.

They will face Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at 5:15 p.m. Friday in a Division III state semifinal in a game you can hear on 106.3 The Fox. Pregame is at 5 p.m.

White was a first-team All-Ohio selection as a sophomore and junior, with this season’s honors being announced next week.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East senior Jesse McCulloch was the runner-up and Garfield Heights sophomore Marcus Johnson finished third. Other finalists included Malvern senior J’Allen Barrino, Shelby senior Alex Bruskotter, Westerville South junior Kruz McClure, Cincinnati Winton Woods senior Tyler McKinley, Louisville senior Hayden Nigro, and Camden Preble Shawnee senior Mason Shrout.

In the statewide voting process conducted by members of the OPSWA, three points were awarded for first place, two for second and one for third. White had 81 points and McCulloch had 59 points.

Now in its 37th year, the prestigious Mr. Basketball award was first given by the Associated Press in 1988. It has been voted on by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.