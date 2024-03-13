O-G’s White Finalist For Ohio Mr. Basketball

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Colin White is a finalist for Ohio Mr. Basketball.

According to the OHSAA, the Ohio State University commit averaged 24.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season for the Associated Press poll champion Titans, who are 20-3 as of March 4.

White is already a two-time All-Ohio first team selection and has been O-G’s top player on three straight state semifinal teams (runners-up in 2022, 2023).

White has also helped the Titans to 28 consecutive Western Buckeye League wins, three straight league titles, and has been the WBL and District 8 Player of the Year three times.

A four-year starter, White has played in 105 varsity basketball games, with O-G going 90-15 in those games.

He is the all-time career leading scorer in the hot-bed basketball history of Putnam County.

White enters the district semifinal round with 1,876 career points.

See all the finalists by clicking here.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, March 20.