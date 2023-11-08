Object Cat Brought Its Owner Was Not Human Finger

(ONN) – A coroner in northwest Ohio says an object found by a family pet was not human remains.

Authorities say that a cat in Seneca County did not bring its owner a human finger.

Somebody from the Tiffin area called the sheriff’s office after their cat brought them that object in question and they thought it was a finger.

They contacted the Seneca County coroner and then had the object transported to Lucas County.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined that the item was not human remains.

No word on what it actually was.