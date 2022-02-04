Occupants Escape House Fire In Fostoria

The Fostoria Fire Division says a recent fire is a clear example of how having working smoke detectors can save lives and protect property.

Firefighters responded to 231 Hays Street a little before 3 a.m. Friday on the report of smoke inside the house.

The people who live there told firefighters they were awoken by the smoke detectors going off and found heavy smoke in the house and were able to get out safely.

Fire crews found the fire located in the mantel area above the active fireplace.

The fire was contained to that area and quickly extinguished but the home still sustained smoke damage throughout.

The fire department says three dogs and a cat were removed from the home and the cat did not survive.

A woman who lives in the home thanked firefighters for saving most of her pets, saying they even did mouth to mouth CPR on them.

The Fostoria Fire Division reminds people that they have free smoke detectors available to any residence in Fostoria and the surrounding areas.

Contact them at 419-435-3206 for more information.